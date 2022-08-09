GROWING businesses with no room to expand in Taminda are snapping up new land to the west, driving the city's multi-million dollar industrial boom.
More than $30 million worth of land has been bought in the sold out Stage 1 of the Tamworth Business Park at Westdale, with Stage 2 under construction and also sold out.
Hunter Land is behind the 100-hectare development, and land use director Brad Everett said there's strong interest in the next stages of the estate.
"Buyers have been a mix of local investors, local businesses looking to expand and out-of-town investors, who see Tamworth as a robust regional centre offering strong returns on investment," Mr Everett told the Leader.
Stages 3 and 4 will be developed along New Winton Road and Country Road, with each anticipated to be worth $30 million.
Over the life of the project, Mr Everett said he expected $700 million worth of total capital investment within the park.
Tamworth real estate agent Stuart Watts said he's sold lots to a number of transport, logistics and manufacturing businesses, and the park has even attracted interest from a childcare operator.
"It will be an estate that when you fast forward five years, there'll be some really, really impressive facilities out there for different companies," he said.
"I've also sold a block of land to a company that's going to set up a childcare centre out there."
Mr Watts believes the development could even play a role in solving the region's skilled worker shortage, through business expansion and new technologies.
"There'll be some transition out of Taminda because a lot of businesses are hamstrung in regards to being able to grow and provide the right environment for employees, particularly skilled employees," he said.
"Once you start to see growth out there, there'll be businesses using more technology and attracting the right new skill set."
Mr Everett said the estate would be a catalyst for encouraging growth in the Tamworth region.
"Providing additional housing to accommodate increased population is only one part of the picture, there must also be opportunities for people to be employed locally," he said.
Hunter Land has, over the past 30 years, developed business parks in a number of regional centres including Maitland, Newcastle, Singleton and Dubbo.
Primarily a logistics hub, the Tamworth Business Park is strategically located at the junction of New Winton Road and Oxley Highway, just minutes from the airport and the new Intermodal Freight Hub.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
