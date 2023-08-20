The worker shortage and the housing crisis are the biggest problems facing regional employers.
That's according to NAB CEO Robert McEwan, who was in Tamworth for a meet and greet last week.
"What we've been finding throughout the country is that finding labour is still quite difficult. But to find labour you need housing, but what is the other big problem - housing," Mr McEwan told the Leader.
It's a never ending cycle, he said, when the issues just keep feeding into each other.
"Even here in Tamworth to find good housing for people is still problematic. So, the question is how do we get housing developed," Mr McEwan said.
Tamworth Regional Council manager of future communities, Andrew Spicer, said rezoning a paddock into a residential area can be quite a long and difficult process.
"Let's say you have a paddock identified in an strategic plan or a council strategic plan, then you start the process in a private or council process," he said.
"It takes a fair bit even though it's in the strategy you have to undertake the studies and consultations of stakeholders upfront - this includes traffic and access, biodiversity, Aboriginal and cultural heritage, contamination, and so many more."
Mr Spicer said this process can take upwards of two years, even before developers and builders can get access to the land.
"There is a lot of talk of speeding things up, but that comes at a cost to the community and the environment," he said.
Both Mr Spicer and Mr McEwan acknowledge there is no quick or easy solution to the problem.
Tamworth council is exploring a variety of solutions to the housing crisis, with a focus on increasing the density within the town limits.
"We're looking to convert areas and encourage converting stand-alone housing into units and shop-top housing," Mr Spicer said.
The benefits of converting these areas include residents having access to existing services, shops, and being within walking distance of the main city centre.
Mr Spicer said by increasing the density in town it can help shorten the period of time people spend on rental waiting lists.
"It is the easier path further into redeveloping within the town where the density is quite low. By getting more people into a one or two bedroom units, we will see people move out of family housing," he said.
During his visit to the north west Mr McEwan met with a number of NAB business customers, including Manuka Chaff.
Owner David Wallace said it was critically important for not just NAB, but other banks to visit and invest in regional businesses.
"This is where their food chain starts and they need to understand that we are custodians as part of the land, and they need to understand that the business of agriculture has changed," he said.
"They need to be across the changes, and back us."
