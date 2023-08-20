The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Robert McEwan travels to Tamworth to meet with regional businesses

RC
By Rachel Clark
August 21 2023 - 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The worker shortage and the housing crisis are the biggest problems facing regional employers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.