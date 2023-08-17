The Northern Daily Leader
Housing solutions for temporary and seasonal farm workers

August 17 2023 - 12:30pm
The NSW Government is backing regional local councils to plan for more and better housing for thousands of temporary and seasonal workers needed to support major infrastructure projects and farms.

