The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth faces growth dilemma as housing struggles to meet demand

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth is currently grappling with a challenging conundrum: a shortage of both skilled workers and affordable houses for them to live in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.