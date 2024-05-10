Mother's Day is one of the two busiest days of the year for local florists

Local florists have created hundreds of colourful bouquets for Mother's Day, many from last minute orders.
For Tamworthians who may have forgotten, Sunday, May 12, will be a hectic day and many businesses are expecting last-minute orders and bookings.
Co-owner of Designer Bunches, Eliza Fagan, said the phone has been ringing off the hook in the lead up to the day.
"There will be hundreds that will go out over this weekend," she said.
"Some people have been more organised than others, but it has been non-stop."
Mother's Day and Valentine's Day are the two busiest days of the year for florists.
When the Leader, stopped by for a chat, a customer had stopped in before the Sunday rush to buy his wife a bouquet.
"He will hide them [the flowers] till Sunday," said co-owner Jan Fagan.
"He told me he is going to hide them in the shed because his wife never goes there."
Eliza said one of the most popular flower requests is for chrysanthemums.
"They are seen as kind of the traditional Mother's Day flowers," she said.
But once all the flowers are sold, Eliza said she will end the day with a glass of champagne to celebrate her mum.
Meanwhile, down the road, the newly opened Panela Cafe is already 50 per cent booked out for Sunday.
Owner Chris Roach said it may get a bit tight, but they will try to accommodate everyone.
"For Mother's Day, we have our new share plate options, but we also have our high tea and chocolate fondue," he said.
"A high tea is a fun social thing. It allows people to get their mum's out, have a light meal, and have a bit of fun."
Their high tea includes an assortment of sweet and savoury options.
"We have sandwiches, quiches, scones, and some sweets. It is a well-rounded meal," he said.
Mr Roach said since opening the cafe they have built a strong reputation in the community.
"I think especially down this end of Peel Street, where there are fewer offerings, it has brought more people down this end," he said.
"A lot of other local businesses have been supportive of reinvigorating the further end of Peel Street."
The Leader did a quick ring around of local venues, many were booked out for breakfast.
Your best bet, if you have nothing organised, might be breakfast in bed for that special mum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.