Budget

Tamworth and Gunnedah have scored in the NSW budget

By Rachel Gray
September 19 2023 - 3:45pm
Tamworth has made a splash with water security in the NSW budget even as the Labor government tightens the fiscal belt to reduce debt amid a cost-of-living crisis.

