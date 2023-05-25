A massive cement pour at Tamworth's Internodal Freight Facility within the Global Gateway Park is laying the foundations for the facility to be fully operational in July.
Twenty-thousand tonnes of cement stabilised gravel will be laid across site this week.
The 600 metre long cement pad will provide the foundation for freight containers, and enable the transfer of goods from truck to train.
Tamworth Region mayor Russell Webb and Sean Hovey, General Manager for Qube said it was pleasing to see strong progress at the site.
"It's tremendously exciting to see Council's Blueprint 100 strategic vision come to life, and that is certainly true today," Cr Webb said.
"This is all in support of our local economy, creating new jobs and opportunities for the industries in our region to expand."
The facility will enable both importers and exporters, as well as other local businesses to have competitive rail access directly to ports.
Mr Hovey said the new facility underscored Qube's commitments to regional NSW and to expanding Qube's rail services offering, as increasing volumes of freight shift from road to rail.
"We're thrilled to see this vision for Tamworth starting to become a reality and we welcome the strong interest we are already seeing from primary producers to get access to the completed facility and expedite the delivery of their products to domestic and international markets," Mr Hovey said.
"The Tamworth Intermodal Freight Facility will support communities throughout the region with competitive and cost-effective freight and logistics services. But more than that - it will help get trucks off local and regional highways, making them safer for local families, and it will contribute to emissions reductions.
"Qube is grateful to the Tamworth Regional Council for the strong spirit of cooperation and collaboration that is key to this development and we look forward to continuing to work together to get the facility open in September this year, weather permitting."
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson welcomed QUBE to Tamworth and said he looked forward to continuing to support the city's growing import and export businesses.
"I pushed hard to the reactivation of the West Tamworth rail line, because I know how important it is for our businesses to have global markets at their fingertips," Mr Anderson said.
"With QUBE continuing to progress their intermodal freight hub, we will continue to see the real opportunities freight rail has to offer with businesses continuing to build their presence in the Tamworth Global Gateway Park."
The reactivation of the West Tamworth rail line has been funded by the NSW Government's Restart NSW Fund of a total $35.4 million, with work carried out by John Holland Rail on behalf of Transport for NSW and the Department of Regional NSW.
Construction of the Tamworth Intermodal Freight Facility is expected to cost approximately $8 million, with this cost to be funded by Qube.
