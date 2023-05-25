The Northern Daily Leader
Intermodal Freight Facility cement pour marks next step in Global Gateway Park development

By Newsroom
May 26 2023 - 9:00am
Sean Hovey, General Manager Supply Chain Solutions at QUBE Logistics, TRC mayor Russell Webb.
A massive cement pour at Tamworth's Internodal Freight Facility within the Global Gateway Park is laying the foundations for the facility to be fully operational in July.

