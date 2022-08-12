As the city's industrial sector booms, businesses are jumping at the opportunity to expand operations into newly available land west of town.
The Tamworth Business Park is selling fast with hamstrung Taminda businesses taking advantage of the additional space to spread their operations.
Machinery business Kenway & Clark has purchased land in the new park at Westdale, with a vision to expand and employ additional staff.
General manager Peter Burey told the Leader the only thing that's holding them back, is the skills shortage.
"We're currently in a premises at the moment and Dampier Street but we'd like to start building at some stage," he said.
"We've bought a hectare of land out there with the short to mid-term desire to start building.
"Unfortunately, we can't find builders to make that happen in a relatively quick time."
The Case IH dealership operates six branches across the North West, and recently expanded into Tamworth from Gunnedah and Moree.
Cummins Diesel Tamworth also plans to expand operations to the business park, off the back of "growing local support".
"We have a big footprint in the mining industry, but even with us not relying on our mining industry out at Gunnedah, the support for our automotive fleet has been a success," Tamworth branch manager Cambell Carmichael said.
Mr Carmichael said the business has outgrown its space in Taminda, where they've been for the last 30 years, and needs to expand to keep up with new technologies.
"We're pretty diverse, we focus on automotive, agricultural, mining and power generation, and we've outgrown here," he said.
"We have around 50 staff but at the moment we have a fair few opportunities open and our headcount is down to 30."
The first business is already operating at the estate, Prime Space Group, which offers storage solutions.
General manager Adrian Byrne said the business park came up as "the perfect opportunity".
"It's fairly close to the CBD and the airport, and once the Country Road Roundabout is completed, it should be very easy and convenient to come in for a quick quick drop off pickup," he said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
