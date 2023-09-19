Technology can make organising a large event easy, so long as you have a laptop, internet connection and the contacts.
From his home in Nundle, University of Technology adjunct fellow in management and tourism, Dr David Beirman, has done just that.
On Wednesday, September 20, Dr Beirman will oversee a global video conference call involving world-class speakers discussing global best-practice approaches to dealing with natural disasters.
Dr Beirman, who has specialised in tourism risk, crisis and recovery for 30 years, said the video conference will run from 6am to 8.30am, and feature speakers from four continents, each with a unique area of expertise that can help tourism professionals understand global best practices in dealing with natural disasters.
It was the spate of bush and forest fires in southern Europe, Canada, the US, and especially the tragic fires in Hawaii which news services have splashed across our television screens in recent months that prompted Dr Bierman to think about ways to better manage these events.
"The NSW Rural Bushfire fighters and the State Emergency Service have many of the answers to fires and other natural disasters," he said.
"Added to bushfires have been the recent floods in Spain, Greece and Libya and the earthquake in Morocco.
"(Bushfire) is a threat we are likely to experience in regional NSW as the forecast hot dry summer approaches," he said.
Dr Beirman said technology today had made it possible to organise a global event from anywhere - even Nundle.
"I have organised this event with Hawiian-based World Tourism Network and E Turbo News which enables us to reach 400,000 travel industry subscribers globally," he said.
Dr Beirman will be among the guest speakers, summing up the presentations as well as presenting some ways tourism can move forward after the recent spate of fires, floods, and quakes.
He will be joined by fellow Australians:
