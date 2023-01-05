THERE'S only three directions left for the city to grow, North, South and West, and as the city spreads out accommodation providers are making sure they grow with it.
One of two new accommodation developments outside the city centre are in its final stages before opening as Central Hospitality Group's Jye Segboer searches for more space around Tamworth.
The 12 apartments on The Ringers Road, near the AELEC and entertainment centre, mark a departure for the group's CBD centric accommodation facilities, as they prepare to open just in time for the country music festival.
A development application for multi-service apartments on Dean Street to house health care workers is before council as the company looks to expand to the North.
Mr Segboer said he was always mapping out the city's growth in a bid for new development opportunities.
"As the city grows we want to grow with it," he said.
Located at the "gateway" of the city for travellers from Sydney, Mr Segboer is hoping to capitalise on entertainment tourism by providing large open plan and pet friendly apartments.
"It's something a little different to what's currently on offer in the market in the sense of size and location," he said.
Of the 12 rooms, six are pet friendly and two have disabled access.
The apartments are 18-months in the making with the biggest challenge being whether or not to proceed when COVID-19 turned the hospitality industry on its head.
"There was uncertainty about where our industry was headed at the time so we were hesitant," Mr Segboer said.
"But along the COVID journey it brought us other opportunities."
During the pandemic, CH Group took ownership of the Pig and Tinder, The Pavillion and Hopscotch Restaurant and Bar.
"We saw rapid growth within our organisation over the period of that time so we knew the bounce back would come," he said.
Bookings for the apartments have only just been advertised with vacancies still on the books during the festival period.
But with location in mind, Mr Segboer said he was "confident" the rooms would be filled.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
