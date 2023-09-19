POLICE have warned against vigilante groups taking matters into their own hands in fear someone could get seriously hurt.
Senior police officers from across the region met with Gunnedah leaders in the wake of a spike in property crime and alleged armed offences.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey and deputy mayor Rob Hooke met with Western Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, Oxley Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Bruce Grassick, and Gunnedah Police Station Officer in Charge Inspector Mick Wurth, to discuss the way forward in combating crime across the shire.
Inspector Wurth said police were "very aware" of the growing fear and angst within the community, but wanted to reassure residents officers are committed to putting alleged offenders before the courts.
But despite community concerns, he said members of the public should not opt to try and fight crime themselves.
"Despite the angst, police caution against vigilantism," Inspector Wurth said.
"It may result in good people getting in trouble, or worse, being injured."
The creator of the online neighbourhood watch group, who goes by the alias Christopher Vaughn, previously told the Leader the nightly patrols are organised as a way to work with the police, not against.
He said the group is incredibly cautious not to pursue suspicious activity, but rather report information back to the group which is used to alert the police
"I don't want to see people who are acting with a good heart get in trouble," Mr Vaughn told the Leader earlier this month.
But if things aren't reported, and patrols turn into vigilantism, Inspector Wurth said there was a concerning potential to draw police officers away from the duties they were deployed to carry out.
"The information a member of the community holds may be the piece police are after," he said.
"If you see something, report it."
In a bid to stamp out the spike in property crime, officers from the Western Police Region and Sydney have been deployed to the Oxley Police District to investigate incidents, especially those where alleged offenders have been armed with knives.
"Resources have and will continue to include specialist police, along with plainclothes officers in unmarked police vehicles who will be working any time of the day and night," Inspector Wurth said.
The additional resources will work with the specialist Operation Mongoose squad, which was relaunched in November 2022 to bolster the police presence in relation to property crime.
Since then, 26 people have been arrested across the police district, and more than 62 charges have been laid.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey, who has been a long term advocate for 24-hour policing across the shire, said important conversations had taken place to get more boots on the ground.
"Council has been advocating the need for additional policing measures for some time, most recently in discussions with the NSW Police minister's office last week in Sydney," he said.
As a community, Cr Chaffey said residents have an important part to play when it comes to supporting police.
"Council has urged ongoing vigilance from our community," he said.
"The best way we can support our local police is to report all incidents and suspicious behaviour."
Residents with CCTV are urged to submit footage to the NSW Police Force CCTV Register.
Anyone with information about property crime offences is urged to contact Gunnedah Police Station, or Crime Stoppers.
