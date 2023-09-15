The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Budget

Gunnedah mayor said the region needs 24-hour policing

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Only days out from the NSW state budget, Gunnedah's mayor Jamie Chaffey said 24-hour policing and the full upgrade of Gunnedah hospital are the two top priorities for the shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.