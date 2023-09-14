PEOPLE are patrolling the streets, and fear has been replaced with anger, as residents take a stand against property crime.
A Gunnedah resident, who asked to stay anonymous, woke up on Tuesday, September 12, to find both of her company cars smashed, damaged and unable to be driven.
She told the Leader it's the fifth time her home has been targeted in the past two months, and things are only getting worse.
"This is next level," she said.
"We [family] are now afraid to go to bed of a night.
"As a community, we are angry."
The woman said seeing people turn up to her home while being armed with knives and machetes, while her young family slept inside, had "rattled" her.
"On the other side of that door they are trying to break into is our babies, our world," she said.
"It's not a matter of if somebody is going to be killed, it's a matter of when."
The spike in crime has forced the woman and her family to make huge changes to their daily lives, with her partner considering changing his shift work schedule, which would equal less pay, to make sure he's home by 6pm every night.
The resident said she had also spoken with people who are now hesitant to move to the area.
"The town can't live in fear," she said.
"It's having huge economic impacts."
In a bid to help clean up and curb crime in Gunnedah, one resident, who goes by the alias Christopher Vaughn, started an online neighbourhood watch group to organise nightly patrols.
He told the Leader fear had turned into a lot of "pent up anger" within the community.
Each night Mr Vaughn will head out onto the streets and patrol the shire with a number of other residents.
He said those patrolling are voluntarily putting miles on their cars, and burning through fuel to help keep the town safe.
The group is incredibly cautious not to pursue, or take matters into their own hands.
"I don't want to see people who are acting with a good heart get in trouble," Mr Vaughn said.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey said residents taking matters into their own hands could be a huge "risk".
"If you see an incident or if a perpetrator has committed a crime against you or you feel threatened in any way, look after your neighbour, all of those things, but you need to report that to the police," Cr Chaffey said.
"Taking matters into your own hands is a risk, a huge risk that might not end well."
Mr Vaughn said those on nightly patrol message information into a group chat to stay in touch, which is then used to alert the police.
Mr Vaughn said the intention of the group is to work with police, to make the streets a safer place.
"The police are doing all they can," he said.
At about 6pm on Tuesday, September 13, officers attached to the Oxley Police District raided two houses in Gunnedah following an investigation into reports of property crime.
As part of Operation Mongoose, officers executed two search warrants at homes on Mitchell Place and Westerweller Street and seized knives and mobile phones for forensic testing.
Superintendent Bruce Grassick said officers would continue their high visibility policing to meet the expectations of the Gunnedah community, and increase safety.
"Everyone in our community deserves to feel safe, and our officers will be doing everything they can to catch those responsible," he said.
"But we need everyone to play their part."
Superintendent Grassick said, in many instances, officers were seeing property theft which was "largely opportunistic", and preventable.
He said the Gunnedah Police Station is equipped to meet local needs, and is supported by other regions and specialist resources when the need arises.
Anyone with information about property offences are urged to contact Gunnedah Police Station or the police assistance line on 131 444.
