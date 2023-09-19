There is more than $650,000 up for grabs to local charities and community groups as part of Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's final funding round for 2023.
To assist prospective applicants with the application process, the Charitable Foundation is hosting a free, online workshop on Wednesday, September 20 from 10:30am - 12pm.
Groups can register here: https://events.humanitix.com/npcfworkshop-sep23
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Executive Officer, Carly Bush, said project partners with a focus on important community issues are encouraged to attend the session and apply.
"Everyone is welcome to attend our workshop, which will be a fantastic opportunity for those interested in building capability and knowledge about grant writing, as well as the application process," Ms Bush said.
"We are really looking forward to collaborating with partners with initiatives supporting inclusivity, education, and cultural diversity.
"We understand that times are challenging for New England communities, leaving many who, amidst the current cost-of-living pressures, are also facing food insecurity, homelessness, and family and domestic violence.
READ ALSO:
"We know there are organisations across the New England with innovative ideas who are making great strides for the community, and we encourage them to apply."
Recent New England projects include:
Applications can be submitted via the Charitable Foundation website.
Applications close on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.