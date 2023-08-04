The Northern Daily Leader
Crime

Locals demand transparency from council on crime prevention

By Rachel Gray
August 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Gunnedah locals are preparing to protest during the next council meeting in response to what they say is silence and inaction on increasing crime in the region.

