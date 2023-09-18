The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

What one Tamworth abattoir is doing to become more eco-friendly

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 19 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a world where environmental concerns are growing by the day, one local's journey through the red meat industry offers a glimpse into the future of one of the oldest sectors of the Australian economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.