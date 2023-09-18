A DRINK driver mounted a kerb and crashed into a letterbox after he lost control of his car at a Tamworth intersection.
Kaleb Joshua Oakley-Hollow had mixed himself about four or five whiskey and cokes before he got behind the wheel and crashed his car on August 14.
The 37-year-old fronted Tamworth Local Court where he was sentenced for one charge of mid-range drink driving in the wake of the crash.
Court documents reveal the man had been drinking at a West Tamworth home at about 5:30pm before he drove a Subaru Forester on Denne Street.
When Oakley-Hollow approached the intersection of Denne and Matthews streets, he lost of control of the car, drove onto the curb and crashed into a hedge and mailbox.
The crash caused significant damage to the front of the car, and the mailbox.
When police arrived at the scene, the 37-year-old was "noticeably intoxicated", "unsteady on his feet" and slightly slurring his words, court documents state.
During questioning Oakley-Hollow told officers he was travelling at about 60 kilometres, and when he tried to turn left onto Matthews Street he swerved to dodge a dog on the road.
Neighbours told police the car was travelling at a greater speed, and there was no dog on the road, according to court documents.
The 37-year-old was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.117, more than double the legal limit.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars convicted the 37-year-old and sentenced him to 12 months of good behaviour.
He was disqualified from driving for six months, which was backdated to the day of the crash.
Ms Soars added the condition Oakley-Hollow must not have any alcohol in his system for the period of the order.
