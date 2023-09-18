The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kaleb Joshua Oakley-Hollow sentenced for drink driving in Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 19 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaleb Joshua Oakley-Hollow crashed at the intersection of Matthews and Denne streets while drink driving. Picture by Peter Hardin
Kaleb Joshua Oakley-Hollow crashed at the intersection of Matthews and Denne streets while drink driving. Picture by Peter Hardin

A DRINK driver mounted a kerb and crashed into a letterbox after he lost control of his car at a Tamworth intersection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.