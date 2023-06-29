The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Sean William Brown pleads guilty to stealing petrol from Kootingal service station, near Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 29 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean William Brown fled from The North Store in Kootingal, near Tamworth, without paying. Picture by Peter Hardin
Sean William Brown fled from The North Store in Kootingal, near Tamworth, without paying. Picture by Peter Hardin

A MAN had no intentions of paying for his petrol when he filled up his car and fled from a service station near Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.