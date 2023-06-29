A MAN had no intentions of paying for his petrol when he filled up his car and fled from a service station near Tamworth.
Sean William Brown represented himself in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded guilty to stealing fuel from a service station in Kootingal.
The Scone man told the court he "didn't have any money" on him when he filled up his car at The North Store on Chelmsford Street in Kootingal.
The 40-year-old pumped $73.77 of unleaded 91 fuel into his Toyota Rav 4 at about 10am on Friday, February 17, before heading towards the New England Highway without paying.
READ ALSO:
When he arrived at the petrol station he tried to withdraw money from an ATM, and asked the store clerk to use the service station phone to call his mother to try and get cash for the petrol.
After both attempts failed, he pulled up to the bowser, pumped the fuel, and quickly got back in his car and drove away, without making any attempt to pay.
Brown told the court he had tried to get money to pay and was "very apologetic" for his actions.
The 40-year-old admitted to stealing the fuel when he was questioned by police on March 17 at about 2pm.
Police obtained CCTV of Brown, and a picture of him standing at the counter asking to use the phone.
Magistrate Julie Soars said it was a "serious charge" but the offence was at the lower end of the scale.
"You don't want to get too many of these on you record," she said.
She sentenced Brown to a 12-month good behaviour order and ordered him to pay back the $73.77.
Ms Soars said his "somewhat limited record" had helped him dodge a more serious sentence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.