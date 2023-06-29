POLICE have charged the third and final person who they allege was involved in a wild fist-fight that unfolded inside a Tamworth supermarket.
The 19-year-old man who lives in Tweed Heads has been charged with two offences connected to a brawl in Woolworths on June 1.
The man is accused of affray, and threatening violence or causing fear and has been ordered to return to Tamworth to answer the charges.
Police confirmed to the Leader on Thursday that only three would be charged as part of their investigation.
A spokesperson said there were "no further inquiries" now.
The man is the second from outside of Tamworth to be charged after an 18-year-old woman was tracked to Tweed Heads last week.
She's accused of being involved in the physical altercation that erupted about 5pm on June 1 inside Eastpoint Woolworths, off Roderick Street.
The woman faces the same two charges as the man, and both have been ordered to front Tamworth Local Court in July.
Both were served court notices and are not subject to bail conditions.
The Leader revealed earlier this month a 21-year-old Tamworth woman had been fined for her involvement in the violent scuffle.
Police said the group of people suspected to be involved in the fight in the store off Roderick Street were aged between 16 and 21.
Police had initially been concentrating on six men and women suspected to be involved in the violent scuffle, but confirmed they were only searching for a man now as part of their investigations.
All six have already been questioned by officers.
Investigators have previously said they believe the incident was random, and don't believe the parties were known to one another, prior to the scuffle.
As part of the investigation, police interviewed the six at the centre of the incident, as well as witnesses, staff and onlookers, and also reviewed CCTV footage from inside the store, as well as mobile phone videos that captured the fight.
In the video footage - which has gone viral since it was uploaded to social media - one woman can be heard saying "hold my baby" before she gets involved.
Bystanders can be seen trying to hold back some of those involved.
Police said a verbal argument broke out between shoppers which soon escalated and turned physical.
