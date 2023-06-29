The Northern Daily Leader
Camron Hunter pleads guilty in Tamworth court to stealing rifles

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
Camron Hunter pleaded guilty to stealing two rifles from a Hillvue Road home in Tamworth court. Picture File
A MAN has been caught on CCTV roaming the streets with two rifles he stole from a South Tamworth home.

