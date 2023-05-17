POLICE have "work" to do in the case of a father and son accused of pursuing a protected person and another man from court and bashing them at a Tamworth venue in broad daylight.
Patrick Dylan Dean and Karl Maxwell Dean are on bail to live out of town and travelled to Tamworth Local Court when their cases were called.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not been handed the brief of evidence to consider yet.
"I've got a copy of the brief here for one of the parties, but certainly, it's not complete," he said.
"It looks quite incomplete, I'll make that concession, it will need some work."
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed to give police a few more weeks to gather evidence for both co-accused, who the court heard would likely have the same brief of evidence.
"One further adjournment for brief compliance," she said.
She adjourned the matters to late this month.
"Brief status mention, must proceed," she said.
READ ALSO:
The defence solicitor for both of the Deans, Derek Drewett, made no objection.
The pair spent more than two months behind bars before they were each granted strict conditional bail in April, to live out of Tamworth, and not to contact the alleged victims.
The police case is that Patrick was under an interim court order not to have any contact with one of the alleged victims when a violent confrontation broke out at a Tamworth venue while witnesses were having lunch about 1.15pm on February 14.
The pair are accused of following the protected person and the man from court to the venue, then punching and striking them, with Patrick allegedly swinging a device, the court previously heard.
Police rushed to the scene under lights and siren, and the men were taken into custody.
The court heard previously the alleged violent domestic violence attack was captured on CCTV.
The men have not been required to enter pleas to charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; armed with intent; affray; and contravening an AVO.
Patrick also faces a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.