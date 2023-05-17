The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police compile evidence in cases of Patrick Dylan Dean and Karl Maxwell Dean, accused of Tamworth attack

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police will compile evidence before the cases return to Tamworth court. File picture
Police will compile evidence before the cases return to Tamworth court. File picture

POLICE have "work" to do in the case of a father and son accused of pursuing a protected person and another man from court and bashing them at a Tamworth venue in broad daylight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.