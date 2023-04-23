A FATHER and son accused of pursuing a protected person and a man out of court and then bashing them in the Tamworth CBD have been released on bail.
Patrick Dylan Dean and Karl Maxwell Dean are subject to a long list of conditions after their release from custody.
They had been in Kempsey prison since their arrest in Tamworth on February 14, but lodged successful bids for bail in Tamworth Local Court.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the allegations were "very serious ... involving weapons".
"These are serious matters involving two people who have just left the court complex," he told the court.
He said Patrick was served a court order in Tamworth and then "these very serious [alleged] offences being committed" at 1.15pm.
"The prosecution does not have confidence ... that the Deans would comply," he said of the bail conditions offered.
The court heard there was CCTV footage and "certain witnesses scurry away" when they see the attack unfold, Sergeant Baillie said.
"It is pretty bold, if I can put it lightly," Magistrate Brett Thomas told the court.
Patrick was under an interim court order not to have any contact with one of the alleged victims when the violent confrontation allegedly broke out.
The police case is the two complainants were pursued, and were punched and struck in the faces and Patrick allegedly swung a device, and the pair suffered "significant" injuries, the court has previously heard.
The pair have not entered pleas to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; armed with intent; affray; and contravening an AVO. Patrick also faces a charge of domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court was told the alleged victims are "not within the Tamworth area" anymore, and defence barrister James Drewett said "emotions were running high".
Mr Thomas said "these are particularly serious allegations" that occur "one step away from something happening in the foyer of the court".
"A family member and her partner were followed from the court and allegedly assaulted ... in one of the streets of Tamworth".
Mr Drewett said Karl owns a house; is married; his wife and Patrick's mother needed help because she has breast cancer; and "there's a plethora of ongoing health issues".
"They are serious matters requiring him to be well medicated and continually assessed," he said.
He offered a long list of conditions to "mitigate the risk of further offences" and offered up a curfew and compliance checks.
Mr Thomas said he was conscious of delays while in custody; Patrick's clear record and Karl's difficultly "that he was on some bonds" for gel blaster firearms at the time; but said tight bail conditions could be imposed with ongoing compliance checks from police.
"They will be checking to ensure that you are staying in the immediate area," Mr Thomas said.
As part of their bail, the pair must live in Breeza under a curfew from 8pm to 6am; not take alcohol or drugs; report to police three times-a-week; "no contact whatsoever" with the complainants; and the pair are banned from travelling south of Murrurundi - to keep them in the Tamworth and Breeza area - away from the alleged victims.
The pair will return to court in May.
