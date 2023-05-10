The company behind Tamworth's Stroud Homes has been ordered into liquidation by a court.
Solicitors for Bluescope Steel trading as Lysaght successfully applied to have the Tamworth company wound up and put into liquidation during a hearing in the Victorian Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 10.
The director of Namoi Valley Homes that trades as Stroud Homes Tamworth, Peter Verrier, did not appear during the proceedings when he was called, and was not represented during the hearing.
A solicitor for Bluescope said her "instructions are to proceed today" with the application for the winding up order.
She told the hearing she had not had contact with the company since the order was issued in April.
After reviewing the court documents before her, the judicial registrar of the court said she was "satisfied" the rules had been met and made three orders.
She ordered that Namoi Valley Homes be wound up in insolvency; that liquidators be appointed; and ordered more than $6900 be paid in costs.
Bluescope initiated proceedings in the Victorian Supreme Court in April in a bid to recover costs.
Customers and tradespeople have told the Leader previously they have been unable to contact Stroud Homes Tamworth, or its director, since the business closed its doors and removed its website in March.
In April, NSW Fair Trading confirmed to the Leader it had barred the builder from entering into contracts for work valued at more than $20,000 as of April 6, 2023, as it had failed to provide its current eligibility for home warranty insurance.
Home warranty insurance provides protection for homeowners in the event the builder dies, cannot be located or becomes insolvent.
