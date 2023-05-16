A MAN is set to face sentencing for a dangerous motorbike crash that left a motorbike pillion passenger with lasting injuries.
Martin Cutmore, aged 19, was riding a Suzuki motorbike at speed without a helmet, any lights, or indicators when he hit an oncoming car on the night of August 4, last year.
The impact of the crash projected both he and his female pillion passenger off the bike, injuring both of them.
The woman, who is aged 19, was thrown about 10 metres, according to police, and was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
She was then transferred to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle and was placed in a coma for serious head injuries, as well as clavicle, rib, spine and facial fractures.
According to police, the woman has now been released from hospital and is receiving care for her injuries.
Cutmore is alleged to have lost control of the bike while he was riding west as the oncoming Holden ute went to turn. He collided with the passenger side door of the ute.
Both Cutmore and his pillion passenger were not wearing helmets at the time the collision occurred in Anne Street in Moree about 6.30pm.
The Holden driver was injured in the crash when broken glass was shattered over his face. He was treated in hospital for his injuries.
The Crash Investigation Unit from Tamworth was deployed to piece together the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The 19-year-old was then charged by police in February, after lengthy investigations into the collision.
Police will allege he was disqualified from driving any vehicle or bike on the road at the time, and had never held a licence. The motorbike had also never been registered for use on a road, and had no lights, according to police.
Cutmore pleaded guilty in court to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH); rider and passenger both not wear helmets; using an unregistered motor vehicle on the road; and driving while disqualified - second or subsequent offence.
Charges of negligent driving; and failing to stop and assist after a crash causing GBH, were withdrawn in court ahead of sentencing.
Cutmore will face sentencing later this month.
