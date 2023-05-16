The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Csaba Somogyi awarded costs in Tamworth court after 'fundamental failure' by the Crown delays case for years

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 16 2023 - 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The matter has bounced between the local and district courts in Tamworth since 2020. File picture
The matter has bounced between the local and district courts in Tamworth since 2020. File picture

A "FUNDAMENTAL failure" saw a fatal crash case bounce between the local and district courts in Tamworth for more than three years, a hearing has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.