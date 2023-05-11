A TAMWORTH man has been charged after a high-speed crash near the city that saw his friend suffer critical injuries.
The 35-year-old man is alleged to have been speeding behind the wheel of the Subaru WRX when he crossed to the wrong side of the road, lost control and slammed into a power pole.
The force of the crash snapped the power pole on the Duri-Dungowan Road at Dungowan, and critically injured the passenger, on the afternoon of February 5.
The passenger, a 23-year-old Tamworth man, was rushed to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for emergency surgery.
The Leader understands he was placed in a coma in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) after undergoing surgery on his abdomen for serious internal injuries. It's believed he also broke his pelvis, ribs and punctured his lungs.
It's understood he has now been released from hospital.
The driver suffered a laceration to his head and was taken to Tamworth hospital before being released.
The Crash Investigation Unit - based in Tamworth - took charge of the investigation and seized the wreckage of the car as part of its investigation.
The 35-year-old has now been charged by the Crash Investigation Unit with two offences.
He was served a notice to front Tamworth Local Court on charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH); and negligent driving occasioning GBH.
Investigators also combed the roadway to piece together the moments before the Subaru rounded the bend, left the road and hit the power pole about 3.30pm on the day in question.
Police will allege in court speed was a factor in the crash with investigations still ongoing into the serious crash three months ago. Investigators have not ruled out further charges.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
