TWO MEN are behind bars accused of "pursuing" a man and a woman from court and violently attacking them at a venue while locals were eating lunch on Tuesday.
Tamworth Local Court heard Patrick Dylan Dean was under an interim court order not to have any contact with one of the alleged victims when the "very violent confrontation" broke out just 15 minutes after it was made.
"This must be one of the most serious domestic violence matters I've seen for a while," magistrate Julie Soars said.
The 26-year-old was refused bail on Wednesday and will remain in prison ahead of his next court date in April while police compile a brief of evidence in the case.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom strongly opposed his release and said prosecutors had been able to review footage of what allegedly unfolded.
"The entire incident is captured on CCTV," she told the court.
The police case is that moments after leaving Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday, where certain orders were made, the two complainants were "pursued".
Sergeant Thom told the court Dean armed himself while the complainants were doing everything they could to get away.
She said an alleged victim, a man, tripped over close to where a couple of people were eating their lunch as he tried to flee, while Dean was swinging a "device" trying to strike the man.
She told the court things appeared to subside before Dean approached the alleged victim and punched him in the face, before also striking the other alleged victim, a woman, "incredibly hard" in the face.
"There are some significant injuries," she submitted.
Sergeant Thom said three police cars rushed to the scene under lights and siren through the Tamworth CBD in the middle of the day in response to urgent calls for help.
She argued the minimum expectation was that people could go out for lunch on a Tuesday afternoon and not be subject to violence.
"It's a very unsafe environment to put other members of the community in," she said.
The court heard the footage captured and the independent witnesses at the scene meant the prosecution case against Dean was unusually strong for a domestic violence matter.
Sergeant Thom told the court state prosecutors may take over the case.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Sam Emery told the court Dean had no criminal history and had never been in custody.
"It's denied that my client thought he was in pursuit of the complainants," he said.
He offered strict bail conditions, including for Dean to live out of town.
Ms Soars said there was no explanation as to how someone could walk out of court having been told they're not to go near someone, and then this has occurred within broad daylight in Tamworth.
She said it created a real concern about compliance.
"I will be refusing him bail," she said.
Dean has not been required to enter pleas to charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH); being armed with intent to commit a serious offence; affray; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and contravening an AVO.
Although the 26-year-old was allegedly the "main instigator", a co-accused man, Karl Maxwell Dean, was also ordered to remain behind bars.
The court heard certain orders, also made that same day, applied to him as well.
Sergeant Thom submitted there appeared to be a "meeting of minds" between the co-accused men to follow the two complainants from court to the venue.
Ms Soars said reading the police allegations, he "could've killed someone".
She said adjustments could be made in custody for his medical conditions.
He has not been required to enter pleas to charges of wounding a person with intent to cause GBH; being armed with intent to commit a serious offence; affray; and contravening an AVO.
Both matters were adjourned to April.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
