A MAN has been charged after a motorbike rider died in a crash on the New England Highway more than four months ago.
The Leader can reveal the now 74-year-old man was charged by Armidale detectives after an extensive investigation into the deadly collision at Black Mountain, north of Armidale.
A 63-year-old man from Casino was killed on the afternoon of November 12 when his motorcycle collided with a horse float being towed by a Toyota Landcruiser.
Police made a breakthrough in the police investigation this month and charged the driver of the Landcruiser, who lives interstate.
The man was issued a notice to front court on two charges.
The driver - who lives in Queensland - faces charges of dangerous driving occasioning death by driving in a manner dangerous; as well as one count of negligent driving occasioning death.
Police will allege in court the elderly man was driving dangerously at the time of the crash, and that his vehicle crossed into the path of the oncoming motorbike.
The rider was headed south when he collided with the northbound Landcruiser.
Previously police had appealed for public information and witnesses to find a black SUV travelling just ahead at the time of the crash.
The head-on collision shut the highway for several hours as detectives and forensic police combed the road and the wrecks for clues.
The 74-year-old man was not injured in the crash but was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
He is due to appear in Armidale Local Court in April.
