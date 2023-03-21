The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver charged after November 12 deadly crash on New England Highway at Black Mountain, near Armidale

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 21 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash site on the New England Highway at Black Mountain on November 12, last year. Picture supplied by NSW SES

A MAN has been charged after a motorbike rider died in a crash on the New England Highway more than four months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.