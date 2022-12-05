POLICE are still trying to piece together what caused a deadly crash last month on the New England Highway.
A 63-year-old man from Casino was killed when his motorcycle collided with a horse float being towed by a Toyota Landcruiser.
The crash occurred about 12.40pm on November 12 on the New England Highway at Black Mountain, north of Armidale.
A 74-year-old man from Queensland was behind the wheel of the northbound Toyota and was not injured in the crash but was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
On Monday, New England police confirmed detectives were still trying to piece together the crash.
A spokesperson said investigators were still awaiting the results of "mechanical examinations of the vehicle", as well as the mandatory blood and urine testing that was conducted in the wake of the crash.
"Investigations are still continuing in relation to that one," the spokesperson said.
"New England detectives are leading that investigation."
The road was shut for several hours as investigators combed the scene on the day of the crash, with officers examining whether the Toyota crossed into the path of the southbound motorbike.
Police had been told the Toyota may have crossed "to the incorrect side of the road to avoid a collision with another stopped vehicle".
A report is being prepared for the coroner into the cause of the death.
No charges have been laid, and investigations are continuing.
