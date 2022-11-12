A motorcyclist has died following a crash north of Armidale.
Emergency services were called to the New England Highway at Black Mountain, about 27km north of Armidale, just after 12.30pm Yesterday, following a collision between a motorcycle and a Toyota Landcruiser.
Witnesses went to the aid of a 63-year-old man, before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
A 74-year-old man driving the SUV, which had been towing a horse float at the time, was not injured and has undergone mandatory testing at Armidale Hospital.
The three horses in the float were not injured.
Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic officers.
Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are continuing, and witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage is being urged to come forward and contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
