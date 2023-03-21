The last few weeks might well prove definitive in the course of Jada Taylor's career.
The 19-year-old recently made the momentous call to sign with the Cronulla Sharks ahead of the 2023 season, and in the process bade farewell to the Sydney Roosters, for whom she made her NRLW debut last year.
Leaving the club that facilitated her meteoric rise, Taylor told the Leader, was not an easy call. Particularly when Cronulla needed her to make a quick decision on their offer.
"I needed to give the Sharks an answer within two days of meeting with them," Taylor said.
"It was pretty intense, and [during] those two days I felt sick at night and couldn't sleep."
Ultimately, Taylor chose to sign with Cronulla because she "loves what the Sharks are about", and hopes it will lead to more game time at fullback after living in Samantha Bremner's shadow last year.
But she did not forget all that the Roosters had done for her, and said the discussion about making the switch to the Sharks was difficult.
"It's in my personality to be loyal, and it was a very big decision in leaving," Taylor said.
"But it's one that I think will benefit my career."
Now that the dust has settled, Taylor confirmed she will return to the NSW Women's Premiership.
She has not played in any of the first seven rounds this year, and explained that it was because of her impending departure from the Roosters.
"The focus was on getting that NRLW contract sorted," Taylor said.
"I spent a bit of time trying to make the right decision on where to go and what would be best for my footy."
She will make her Sharks debut this weekend against St George in Cronulla, for which she is "very excited".
The move to a new club marks the beginning of a new chapter in what has been a glittering rugby league career so far for Taylor.
And along with the end of her time with the Roosters, it also marks the end of her union career - at least for now. Although Taylor trained with the Australian women's sevens squad last year, she "wanted to focus on league at the moment".
"Women's league is growing so much, and I obviously couldn't keep up with both sports at the same time," she said.
"It just got a bit full-on, so I've put all my eggs in the basket of league for the moment."
In making her move to Cronulla, Taylor has completely immersed herself within the club.
One of the factors in her move to the Sharks was the club's willingness to give her a job, which Taylor said will enable her to live in Sydney and pursue an NRLW career full-time.
She is now working as part of the Deadly Choices Education Program, which requires her to travel to local schools in Sydney and educate kids about living healthy lifestyles.
"It's special to me when I go out to a school and they're like 'Oh my gosh, can you sign this?'" Taylor said.
"I think that's really special and it's rewarding doing something off the field that makes you so happy ... it makes you play better on the field."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.