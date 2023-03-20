A LIGHTER was allegedly used by a teenage firefighter accused of sparking several blazes across the region in the past two weeks.
Leelan John Watts fronted Tamworth Local Court for the first time on Monday since he was arrested during a midnight police operation.
He was arrested just hours after he allegedly lit a blaze at Warrah Creek on Sunday night.
The 19-year-old farmhand and student pilot was wearing a Rural Fire Service (RFS) shirt, and was supported by family members in the courtroom, as he made a successful bid for release from custody.
He was not required to enter pleas to seven counts of intentionally lighting a fire and being reckless as to its spread - charges which each carry a maximum of 21 years behind bars, if found guilty.
The court heard Watts, a volunteer firefighter, was arrested after a joint investigation by Oxley police in Quirindi and the RFS into seven fires in the Warrah Creek area, which burned private property and roadside grassland.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said what stood out to him was "just how big" some of the fires had become.
He told the court Country Energy had to be called in to take action after power poles were damaged by flames.
"There was an impact on the community," he said.
He said community protection was the "priority bail concern" and that the prosecution would be taking a "fairly hard" position.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Yolondie Cherry argued it would be safe to release Watts on strong conditions.
"He is a young person with no criminal history," Ms Cherry said.
READ ALSO:
She told the court Watts had strong family support, could see a doctor for health support, and could offer a curfew condition.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the only way bail could be "contemplated" would be with "an absolute house arrest".
"These are very serious charges," she said.
Sergeant Baillie said he planned on referring the matter to state prosecutors at the DPP.
"The prosecution isn't - because of those strict conditions - opposing bail," he told the court.
Ms Soars released Watts and gave him a formal warning to comply, including with conditions that he must not possess a lighter or means of ignition, and must not leave his bail address unless with specific people.
"You cannot expect to get bail again," she told him.
The Warrah Creek local was arrested at 12.01am on Monday and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he was questioned and charged.
Court documents reveal Watts is accused of sparking fires at Warrah Creek, about 90km south of Tamworth, on March 4, 5 and 6; in the early hours of March 10; and about 11am on March 15.
Police allege he lit another fire about 6.51pm on Sunday, just hours before his arrest.
The matter was adjourned to April.
An RFS spokesperson confirmed a member had been "immediately stood down" after he was arrested on arson charges in the Tamworth region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.