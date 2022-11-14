A WALCHA woman has been revealed as the victim of one of the weekend's tragic fatal crashes in the New England.
The 55-year-old woman died in John Hunter Hospital late on Sunday from her injuries after she was critically injured and trapped in the crash at Metz, about 10km east of Armidale on Saturday.
New England police Inspector Darren Williams told the Leader police were still trying to piece together what happened.
"The loss of the lady at Walcha will have a big effect on the community up there," he said.
"You know that is someone's mum or sister, someone's daughter and it ripples through communities and it stays for a long time.
"You never forget these things."
The Walcha woman had been behind the wheel of a Toyota Hilux that was travelling west on the Grafton Road when for unknown reasons she crashed about 3.20pm on Saturday.
She had to be freed from the wreckage by rescue services and was flown to the Newcastle hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
"That accident is still under investigation," Inspector Williams said, appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage.
"Crime scene officers have attended and have conducted an examination of the scene and hopefully that will give us some more information shortly."
Just hours earlier on Saturday, a 63-year-old Casino man died after he collided with a horse float being towed by a Landcruiser.
A 74-year-old man from Queensland was behind the wheel of the northbound Toyota and was not injured in the crash but was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Police have combed the scene and are investigating if the vehicle crossed into the path of the southbound motorbike.
"Police are investigating, and it appears the vehicle might have gone onto the incorrect side of the road to avoid a collision with another stopped vehicle," Inspector Williams said.
"As a result the horse float has collided with the rider.
"The matter is with the coroner to determine the cause."
The coroner will rule on the cause of death for both accidents.
Three people have now lost their lives in as many days after a woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, was killed when a car and truck collided on the Gwydir Highway near Inverell on Monday morning.
