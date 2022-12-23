DETECTIVES believe a black SUV could hold vital clues in the investigation into a deadly crash that killed a man last month.
The November 12 crash on the New England Highway at Black Mountain, north of Armidale, claimed the life of a 63-year-old motorbike rider from the Casino area.
The rider was headed south when he collided with a Toyota Landcruiser that was travelling north.
The Toyota was towing a horse float at the time, which impacted with the rider in the southbound lane, police said.
New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman told the Leader investigators now believe a black SUV travelling just ahead could hold vital information for investigators.
"We're seeking the driver of a black vehicle which was travelling south at the same time of the crash about 1.50pm on November 12," he said.
"We believe they could assist with our investigation.
"This car was travelling prior to the collision, it might be unbeknownst to them what happened behind them, but we believe they could assist."
Detective Chapman said the black vehicle was "possibly a SUV or 4WD" and was travelling southbound on the highway towards Armidale, at the time of the crash.
"We're just seeking witnesses to help establish the movements of the vehicles prior to the impact," he said.
"Investigations are continuing and Armidale detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision."
Witnesses at the scene tried desperately to save the rider before paramedics arrived but he died at the scene.
The 74-year-old man from Queensland was behind the wheel of the northbound Toyota and was not injured in the crash but was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
No charges have been laid.
The Toyota was towing a horse float at the time but the three horses in the float were not injured, police said.
Police combed the roadway in the wake of the crash and said the impact occurred into the southbound lane.
Officers said preliminary investigations revealed the Toyota might have gone onto the incorrect side of the road to avoid a collision with another stopped vehicle in front of it, and as a result the horse float collided with the rider.
