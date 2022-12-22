FOUR Tamworth men have been arrested as part of a blitz targeting suspects wanted for domestic violence offences.
The three-day operation wrapped up at midnight on Wednesday night and saw more than 35 apprehended violence order (AVO) compliance checks.
The operation involved the Oxley Crime Prevention Unit, the Western Region Enforcement Squad, the Western Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offenders Team and the Oxley Proactive Crime Team.
Police focused on the Tamworth area for the blitz in the lead up to Christmas, which is one of the busiest times for domestic violence offences.
"Four offenders who were outstanding for domestic violence offences were arrested; four persons were charges with warrants; there were 10 person searches and police conducted 35 compliance checks to ensure those people were complying with the conditions of AVOs that were in place," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said.
READ ALSO:
"Police will have further arrests to come, as a result of the operation."
Oxley police said domestic violence is a continued focus of the crime prevention unit and more blitzes would be conducted to home in on known offenders.
"We know the festive season is a busy time for this sort of offending, and we won't tolerate it," Detective Darcy said.
"Oxley police have a zero tolerance to domestic violence, and the community does too.
"Police will continue to target recidivist offenders and put them before the courts to ensure the safety of victims and their family members."
All four men were charged and refused bail by police before appearing in Tamworth and Armidale Local Court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.