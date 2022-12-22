The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police operation to combat domestic violence sees four wanted men arrested in Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
December 23 2022 - 6:45am
The operation involved police from four different units working in Tamworth. Picture from file

FOUR Tamworth men have been arrested as part of a blitz targeting suspects wanted for domestic violence offences.

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

