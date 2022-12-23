Man accused of stealing ute and excavator after trying to pawn rifle

A MAN has been arrested, accused of trying to pawn a stolen rifle in Tamworth before hitting two other properties and making off with a ute and an excavator.
Police investigating the thefts homed in on a 27-year-old man and officers raided his Werris Creek home on Thursday.
He was arrested at the scene and had more than a dozen charges levelled against him back at the town's police station.
He was refused bail to front Tamworth Local Court on Friday.
Oxley police were first alerted after reports a man had tried to pawn a stolen rifle in Tamworth on November 22.
Police allege the firearm had been taken from a shed in Quirindi just a couple of days earlier.
About a month later, Oxley police were called to Francis Street in Narrabri after a Mitsubishi Triton ute was allegedly stolen between 4am and 6am on December 19.
It will be alleged in court the 27-year-old suspended driver then used the ute to steal an excavator and a trailer from a property more than two hours away in Willow Tree.
The police case is that officers discovered the Mitsubishi ute when they searched the Kurrara Street home on Thursday and it was seized for forensic testing.
Police also claim they found two stolen driver's licences and a stolen debit card.
The man faces 14 charges, including driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; driving while suspended; and six counts of suspected stolen goods in his custody.
He also faces three other driving allegations; as well as possessing or attempting to possess a restricted substance; and already had two outstanding traffic warrants for his arrest.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information should contact police.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
