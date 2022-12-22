The Northern Daily Leader
South Tamworth firefighters to take Santa on lolly run in South Tamworth and Calala

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 22 2022 - 7:30pm
South Tamworth firefighters Amy Van Der Graaf, Kim Talbot, Pat Burrows, Joseph Clark and Chanel Van Rooyen. Picture by Peter Hardin

INSTEAD of sneaking quietly down chimneys, Santa will make a loud entrance under lights and sirens in Tamworth on Friday when he trades his sleigh for a fire truck and fills his toy sack with lollies.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

