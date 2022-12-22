INSTEAD of sneaking quietly down chimneys, Santa will make a loud entrance under lights and sirens in Tamworth on Friday when he trades his sleigh for a fire truck and fills his toy sack with lollies.
Firefighters from the South Tamworth Fire and Rescue NSW station will drive their special guest and his elves on a tour of city suburbs to spread Christmas cheer - and sweets - for the first time.
Organiser and firefighter Chanel Van Rooyen told the Leader it was a great initiative to get the community feeling festive and have some fun before Christmas Eve.
"It's such an important thing, especially after the last couple of years that we've had with COVID, just to spread some happy spirit out there for the kids, and who doesn't like Santa in a fire truck," she said.
"People can follow the maps and meet us along the road and Santa will hand out some lollies."
Maps reveal where Santa will head across South Tamworth and Calala from 5.30pm on Friday, December 23.
Santa and his elves will be joined by firefighters, including Ms Van Rooyen.
"I'm looking forward to all the smiles and the waves and the kids are just going to be so happy to see us," she said.
Santa will hit up South Tamworth from 5.30pm, visiting Edward, Kathleen, Margaret and Robert streets then Warral Road, McGregor Street, Cole Road, Tingira Street, Rodgers Road, Fleming Crescent, Kenny Drive, Kent and Garden streets, Wahroonga Drive, Kurrajong, Coorigil and Morilla streets then Duri, Bylong and Warwick roads.
Calala Lane, Panorama and Darrell roads, Falcon and Currawong drives, Eagle Avenue, Simmental Way, Warrah Drive, Harrier Parade and Campbell Road are on Santa's list from 7.30pm.
Ms Van Rooyen thanked the support from local businesses, including Tamworth's two Woolworths stores and the Lollie Hut for donating treats.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
