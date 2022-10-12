POLICE have finished building evidence in the case against a man accused of holding up a Tamworth coffee shop and pizza store at gunpoint.
Corey James Hall fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody on Wednesday, when he was told his case could progress.
Police have spent the last two months compiling evidence against the 27-year-old.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie if they had a brief of evidence ready.
"Well Your Honour, we do, it's compliant," he told the court.
Ms Soars adjourned the matter to next month.
"The good news ... is it's moving to the next stage today," Ms Soars said.
"Awesome, thank you," Hall replied.
No application for bail was made and it was formally refused.
Hall has been behind bars since August 3, when police investigating reports of an armed robbery at Coffee Run in West Tamworth raided a Denne Street home and allegedly seized a firearm and clothing.
The arrest came in the hours after emergency services were called to the Bridge Street business about 5:30am.
Hall is accused of smashing his way into Coffee Run through a window then threatening an employee at gunpoint for cash.
The 40-year-old man working the early morning shift at the coffee shop was hospitalised with shock, and the business pushed back its opening time for safety reasons.
Hall has not had to enter pleas to two charges of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
The second count relates to a further police allegation that Hall was also the gunman that held up Domino's Pizza in West Tamworth about 9pm on June 14 and fled with the cash drawer.
He also faces charges of taking and driving a car; and not keeping a firearm safely.
The state prosecuting authority, the DPP, will now consider which of the charges to press ahead with.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
