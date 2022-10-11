THE "HEARTBREAK" of having valuables swiped from cars and homes could be avoided if people were proactive about locking up, police have urged.
Armidale police officer-in-charge Inspector Darren Williams told the Leader police were investigating break and enters and thefts from vehicles across the city over the weekend.
"The consistent pattern is that the cars are unlocked," he said.
"People are letting themselves down by not locking up properties or cars."
Inspector Williams said locking up homes and cars, removing valuables from vehicles and storing garage keys in a safe space would help stop opportunistic offenders in their tracks.
"Otherwise, feel the pain of replacing property when unscrupulous people come and knock off your property," he said.
Inspector Williams pleaded with residents to think of the flow-on effects.
READ ALSO:
If someone's wallet is taken from their car, their credit card is tapped all over town, they need to chase up their bank, their driver's licence, their club cards and work cards, he said.
Detectives are investigating the break-ins reported in Armidale across the weekend, including in Allingham Street and Brewery Lane, as well as an early morning trespassing at Kentucky Street.
A number of reports came in about goods taken from cars.
Inspector Williams said the "crooks", believed to be both adults and young people operating under the cover of darkness, appeared to be opportunistic, checking doors and windows.
He said the days of leaving cars and homes unlocked were unfortunately over.
"That's just fraught with danger," he said.
Inspector Williams confirmed police were investigating reports made over the weekend, but needed the community to support them by being vigilant and taking some proactive steps.
Anyone with CCTV or information about property crime in Armidale should contact the police station on 6771 0699.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.