The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Armidale police investigating break-ins and thefts from vehicles warn homes and cars should not be left unlocked

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 11 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector Darren Williams said locking up homes and cars could help stop opportunistic offenders in their tracks. File picture

THE "HEARTBREAK" of having valuables swiped from cars and homes could be avoided if people were proactive about locking up, police have urged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.