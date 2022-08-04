A FUTURE bail bid has been flagged for a man accused of robbing a Tamworth pizza store and coffee shop at gunpoint.
Corey James Hall fronted Tamworth Local Court on Thursday after police investigating an armed hold-up at Coffee Run in West Tamworth the day before moved on him.
The 27-year-old made no bail application but his defence solicitor Rasha Shammas said he would likely make one in the next couple of weeks.
She said full-time rehabilitation options were being looked at that could support a bid to get out of jail, and asked for a two-week adjournment.
"It's effectively a mention for a release application, is that right?" magistrate Julie Soars asked.
"Yes, that's right," Ms Shammas replied.
Ms Soars ordered Hall to remain behind bars ahead of his court date in August.
Police will spend the next two months compiling evidence against Hall after the two serious armed robbery charges were handed over to the state prosecuting authority, the DPP.
Ms Soars explained what was happening to Hall, who had dialled in via video link from custody.
"No worries, thank you," Hall said.
Hall was arrested at a Denne Street home on Wednesday afternoon by police investigating reports a gunman had smashed his way into Coffee Run on Bridge Street and threatened an employee at gunpoint for cash.
Police said a search of the house revealed a firearm and items of clothing, which were seized for forensic examination.
The 40-year-old man working the early morning shift at the coffee shop was hospitalised with shock.
Coffee Run was back on the grind from 6:30am on Thursday, after pushing its opening time back an hour for staff safety.
Hall has not had to enter pleas to two charges of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
The second count relates to a further police allegation that Hall was also the gunman that held up Domino's Pizza on Phillip Street on June 14.
Hall faces additional charges of stealing and driving a car; and not keeping a prohibited firearm safely.
The court heard he was on bail for separate matters, which was revoked.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
