The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Corey James Hall refused bail after alleged armed robberies at Coffee Run and Domino's in West Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 4 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FUTURE bail bid has been flagged for a man accused of robbing a Tamworth pizza store and coffee shop at gunpoint.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.