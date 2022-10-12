THREE juveniles have been arrested as a police blitz targeting property crime in Tamworth continues.
Oxley police confirmed one young person had been charged on Wednesday with two counts of being a passenger in stolen cars taken in Tamworth last week.
Two other teenage boys were arrested for breaching their bail conditions as officers ramp up their investigations into who is behind the latest crime wave.
"There were two juvenile males that were arrested overnight on Tuesday for breaching bail conditions," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said.
"As part of our investigations into property crime we are conducting bail checks on these people to ensure they are complying with court orders."
The two males were still in custody on Wednesday afternoon.
READ ALSO:
Detective Darcy said the third male - arrested for being carried in a stolen conveyance - would be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act because of his age.
The allegations relate to cars stolen from Tamworth homes last week and taken on a joyride through town before it was dumped.
The police blitz involves the Oxley Proactive Crime Team, detectives, the dog unit and uniformed officers and has been investigating a wave of break-ins and stolen car offences since last month, as well as Monday's carjacking at gunpoint in Dowe Street.
"We know who is involved in this offending, and we will continue to take a hardline approach on property crime and put offenders before the courts," Detective Darcy said.
"We will target young people to ensure they are complying with court orders, and to stamp out this sort of offending which has been dangerous, and has seen offenders put their lives at risk, the lives of officers, as well as community safety."
Police said several pursuits had been terminated last week because of public safety, and officers had been concerned about a stolen Audi - taken in the carjacking - which was seen repeatedly driving around the Tamworth CBD on Monday morning, attempting to goad officers into chasing it.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.