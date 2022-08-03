A MAN has been charged and a firearm seized after an alleged armed robbery at a Tamworth coffee shop on Wednesday morning.
Police investigating reports of a terrifying gunpoint hold-up at Coffee Run in West Tamworth moved on a 27-year-old man at a Denne Street home later that afternoon.
He was arrested by police just before 2pm and will front Tamworth court today after spending the night in custody.
Officers raided the home a short time later and said a gun and items of clothing were uncovered. They were seized for forensic examination.
Police will allege in court that the 27-year-old also robbed Domino's Pizza on Bridge Street in West Tamworth back in June.
He was charged with two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon; as well as allegations of not keeping a prohibited firearm safely; and stealing a car.
Coffee Run opened its doors an hour later this morning at 6:30am, after announcing it would push its opening time back to ensure "optimum safety" for its employees.
Emergency services were called to the Bridge Street coffee shop about 5:45am - just 15 minutes after its doors opened - after reports a gunman had smashed a window and forced his way into the business.
A 40-year-old man working the early morning shift at the cafe was left shaken after the man allegedly threatened him at gunpoint.
The police case will be that the armed intruder stole cash and fled the scene.
Police set up a crime scene and launched an investigation.
Officers were seen collecting evidence and forensically examining the Coffee Run business and surrounding area on Wednesday morning.
Coffee Run was closed for the day while repairs were carried out and staff safety was prioritised.
"Staff were not physically injured thank goodness and we endeavour to continue to support our staff going forward," a statement from Coffee Run said.
Coffee Run thanked the community for its support.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
