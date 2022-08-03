A COFFEE shop has pushed its daily opening time back by an hour after it was robbed at gunpoint early on Wednesday.
Coffee Run on Bridge Street in West Tamworth confirmed it would open at 6:30am from tomorrow rather than 5:30am to "ensure optimum safety" for its employees.
A 40-year-old staff member was taken to hospital suffering shock after being threatened at gunpoint when a man smashed his way into the business about 5:45am on Wednesday.
The armed intruder stole cash and fled the scene, police were told.
Coffee Run was closed for the day while repairs were carried out and police combed the crime scene.
"Staff were not physically injured thank goodness and we endeavour to continue to support our staff going forward," a statement posted on social media said.
"Thank you to everyone for your support, it's an amazing community that we are a part of."
Investigations continue and anyone with information should contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
READ ALSO:
Police set up a crime scene and launched an investigation.
Officers were seen collecting evidence and forensically examining the Coffee Run business and surrounding area on Wednesday morning.
Coffee Run was closed to customers as police combed the scene, and said in a statement it was prioritising staff safety.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Tamworth police.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
