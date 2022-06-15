A GUNPOINT robbery has left staff on the dinner shift at a pizza shop rattled after a man entered the Tamworth business and stole the cash drawer before fleeing in a car that had earlier been reported stolen.
Oxley police are appealing for information after they were called to a business, understood to be Domino's Pizza, on the corner of Phillip Street and Bridge Street in West Tamworth just after 9pm on Tuesday.
Officers were told a man was wielding a firearm when he entered the business, stole the cash drawer and left the area in a white Mitsubishi Lancer.
Police confirmed no one was physically injured.
A crime scene was set up and officers have released a description of a man they believe could help with their investigation.
He is described as being of a medium build, wearing black tracksuit pants, a dark jumper, black shoes and light grey gloves.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the store's surrounding areas on Tuesday night has been urged to contact Tamworth police immediately.
The Mitsubishi Lancer was reported stolen from a William Street home in Tamworth earlier on Tuesday evening, police said.
Investigations continue.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
