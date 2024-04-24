Tamworth man admits to manslaughter after deadly daylight stabbing

A man, previously accused of murdering another during a stabbing in Tamworth, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in court.
Dylan Fisher appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded guilty to one charge of manslaughter.
The 29-year-old admitted to the charge following the death of 37-year-old Jacob Rooks after a daylight stabbing in South Tamworth on June 18, 2023 at about 3:15pm.
In court, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Matthew Kilkeary said a lone murder charge was to be dropped against Fisher, and a new charge would be laid.
"Uh yes, yes," Fisher said when asked if he would be pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Mr Kilkeary handed up a statement of agreed facts, an amended charge sheet, and a confidential document detailing the negotiations between the defence and prosecution.
In March, the court heard talks between the two parties had been successful and the murder charge was likely to change.
The allegation was formally withdrawn against the 29-year-old after he admitted to the manslaughter charge.
Magistrate Julie Soars told Fisher the matter would now be sent to the district court for a sentence to be handed down.
Fisher, who has been behind bars since he was arrested at about 10:05pm on June 18 on Cossa Street, made no application for bail following the guilty plea.
The 29-year-old was arrested after a police operation - code named Strike Force Glenduart - was set up by Oxley detectives and the state's homicide squad in the wake of the stabbing.
Fisher will appear in the Tamworth District Court for arraignment in May.
