See how our region marks Anzac Day 2024 | Photos, Video

Communities from across the region will gather to commemorate Anzac Day, April 25, 2024.
In Tamworth, thousands of people have already braved a cooler start to the day for the traditional Dawn Service in Anzac Park, to be followed by a Tamworth Service & Ex Service Personnel Breakfast at West Diggers.
Multiple services will be held across the region throughout the day, including at Manilla, Barraba, Duri, Bendemeer, Attunga and the main march in Tamworth, which will get under way from 10am and culminate in a commemorative service at Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall from 10:45am.
It will be eyes skyward for a special flyover, which is scheduled for 10:10am.
One of the last official services of the day will be held at the Piallamore Recreation Reserve, Nundle Road, starting at 4:30pm.
Of course, our region has been getting into the Anzac spirit, with numerous shopfront displays.
And ahead of the school holidays students have already paid their respects.
If you need to pop to the shops here's a guide to what's open.
Our journalists and photographers will be out and about to capture the day in pictures. Check out our live blog below.
Give the blog some time to load.
