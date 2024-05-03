How does a Sydney-based politician advocate for the city of Tamworth?

A city based politician has made his first visit to Tamworth since being appointed to the role of 'spokesperson' for the region.
Legislative Council member Anthony D'Adam is Labor's spokesperson for Tamworth.
But what does that mean for the region and what does Mr D'Adam do for the community?
Tamworth has been represented by the National Party at a state level since 2011 by current MP Kevin Anderson.
After Labor's success at the 2023 election held in March, the party allocated seats to provide a "Labor face" for communities with a non-Labor member.
Mr D'Adam was appointed the role for Tamworth.
"Really my role is there to provide an access point for the community, particularly for Labor voters in the area who feel more comfortable engaging via a Labor representative," Mr D'Adam told the Leader.
The Sydney-based MP said he was "respectful" of Mr Anderson as the elected member for Tamworth and was in no way vying for his job.
"I don't see our roles as being particularly confrontational," Mr D'Adam said.
Mr D'Adam's first trip to Tamworth in a professional capacity was during April.
The Legislative Council member attended the Anzac Day commemoration service at the Tamworth Town Hall alongside fellow council member Stephen Lawrence.
During his trip to the country music capital Mr D'Adam met with Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb to discuss the issues plaguing the region.
Mr D'Adam said Cr Webb was "certainly keen" to talk about water treatment options and what supports and funding the local council was seeking from the state government.
"It was really an opportunity to try and get to know the community better and to try to understand better the issues affecting Tamworth," Mr D'Adam said.
"So it can inform my advocacy for the community to decision makers in the government."
In the last state election, Labor candidate for Tamworth Kate McGrath received 12.98 per cent of the vote, trailing behind independent Mark Rodda, and incumbent MP Kevin Anderson.
Mr D'Adam said Labor would be trying to do more to "engage" with rural communities ahead of the next election, which will be held in early 2027.
"We've got some good country reps now, so I think it's important we try and build credibility for the government through a diligent approach to improving service delivery," he said.
Issues surrounding regional health, education, workforce, and crime have been recognised as key areas of focus.
Mr D'Adam expects to return to Tamworth in late-May.
