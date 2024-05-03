The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

How does a Sydney-based politician advocate for the city of Tamworth?

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 4 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member of the Legislative Council and Labor spokesperson for Tamworth Anthony D'Adam. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Member of the Legislative Council and Labor spokesperson for Tamworth Anthony D'Adam. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A city based politician has made his first visit to Tamworth since being appointed to the role of 'spokesperson' for the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.