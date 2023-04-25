From the Dawn Service in Anzac Park to commemorations across the Tamworth region's smaller towns and communities, a strong crowd turned out in force to honour servicemen and women past and present.
Thousands of people braved the chilly air to pay their respects at the Dawn Service led by RSL Tamworth sub-branch president David Howells, who acknowledged those who've both fought in war and served in peacetime.
"Lest we forget," he told those gathered at the Anzac gates.
The main Anzac Day march crowd was smaller than in years gone by, but the voices of those assembled to watch on carried just as much weight as in previous years.
School children also returned to the parade, able to march for the first time since the COVID pandemic.
Wreaths were laid in an official service in the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall.
Across the region our smaller communities also paid tribute.
At Nundle, Kootingal, Bendemeer and Manilla, crowds turned out to pay their respects, and keep the ANZAC spirit alive and well.
Lest we forget.
