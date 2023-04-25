The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tamworth marks Anzac Day 2023: services held in Tamworth, Nundle, Kootingal, Bendemeer and Manilla

By Newsroom
April 25 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the Dawn Service in Anzac Park to commemorations across the Tamworth region's smaller towns and communities, a strong crowd turned out in force to honour servicemen and women past and present.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.