Where to commemorate Anzac Day 2024 in Tamworth, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains

Werris Creek - Anzac Parade will be closed from 5:30am between Single Street and mid-block to Henry Street for the duration of the Dawn Service. The same area of Anzac Parade will be closed from 10:15am and re-open at 12:15pm to facilitate the wreath-laying service. Single Street will be temporarily closed at the Anzac Parade T-intersection from 10:15am and shall re-open at 12:15pm, along with Anzac Parade. Motorists will be diverted along North and Coromandel Streets for the duration of the service.