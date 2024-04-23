Where to commemorate Anzac Day 2024 in Tamworth, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains

Looking for what services are on this Anzac Day and where? We've got you covered.
The Leader has gathered where you can commemorate on April 25 across Tamworth, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains.
Road Closures: Numerous road closures will be in place for the main march in Tamworth commencing at 10am.
Roads will be closed from 9am - 11:30am and include:
Marius Street (between Darling Street and Brisbane Street, access via Darling street for parents dropping off school children for the march only).
5:30am Anzac Gates, Anzac Park Brisbane Street, Tamworth. Dawn Service Parking available for the elderly at Tamworth Public School
6:15am West Diggers, Kable Ave & Services Club, Marius Street, Tamworth Service & Ex Service Personnel Breakfast
7:20am West Diggers, Tamworth Hannafords Bus departs Wests' Diggers for Kootingal
7:30am Services Club, Tamworth Hannafords Bus departs Services Club for Kootingal
8am Kootingal Public School, Denman Avenue Kootingal Service March to Memorial in Memory Park for Service
9:30am Service & Ex Service persons on Marius Street, Tamworth School students to assemble on Bourke Steet, Tamworth. Form up for Main March
9:45am Railway Memorial Park, Tamworth. Tamworth Commemoration Service
10am Marius Street - Bourke St - Peel Street - Fitzroy St. Tamworth Main March Steps Off. Tamworth Main March turns left on Fitzroy Street to Town Hall
10:10am Fly over
10:45am Tamworth Memorial Town Hall Main Commemoration service Guest Speaker: W01 Grant McDowell - 12/6
12pm Blazes: West Tamworth League Club(No door sales) Members ANZAC Day Luncheon (No door sales)
3pm Attunga Primary School gates, Attunga Street Attunga and Cross Streets. Attunga Service. March to Memorial Gates for the Service.
5:30am Anzac Gates in Memorial Park, Memorial Drive, Bendemeer, Dawn Service
10:45am Corner of Havannah Street and Memorial Drive, Bendemeer March to Memorial Park for Service at 11am
11am Anzac Gates in Memorial Park, Memorial Drive, Bendemeer ANZAC Service
7:30am Memorial at Duri Sports Ground, Duri - Dungowan Road Duri Service
5:30am Manilla Soldiers Memorial Hall, Manilla Street Dawn Service
7am Manilla Services Club Breakfast
10:30am Manilla Services Club Line up for ANZAC March
10:45am Exiting from Services Club Commence March
11am Manilla Soldiers Memorial Hall ANZAC Service
12pm Manilla Cemetery Cenotaph ANZAC Service
1pm Manilla Services Club Manilla RSL Sub Branch ANZAC Day Lunch
6am Queen & Maude Streets Barraba Dawn Service March from corner of Queen and Alice Streets to Memorial Clock.
10:50am Town Clock, corner of Queen and Alice Streets, Barraba ANZAC Service at 11:00am.
11am Nundle Memorial Hall, Jenkins Street ANZAC Service Followed by a march to the Cenotaph at the TRC Nundle Council Office
4:30am Memorial at Piallamore Recreation Reserve, Nundle Road Memorial Service
7:45am Somerton Public School, Milkmaid Street March to Somerton War Memorial Hall for Commemorative Service at 8am
Currabubula - Anzac service at 9am in the Currabubula War Memorial Hall. Morning tea will be provided at the hall after and all are welcome to attend.
Quirindi - Proceedings commence at the Quirindi Memorial Clock, beginning with a smoking ceremony at 5:30am followed by The Dawn Service. This will be followed by breakfast at the RSL Club, supplied to veterans for free.
A march will be held from the Quirindi Post Office to the Memorial Clock as part of the Day service. Those marching should form up at the Post Office at 10:45AM. The march will be followed by the wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial Clock. Lunch follows at the Quirindi RSL Club at 2.30pm and will include local entertainment from 2pm.
Werris Creek - A Dawn Service will be held at the War Memorial in Anzac Parade, assembling at 5.30am for the 6am service. Breakfast for those attending the Dawn Service will follow at the Werris Creek Bowling and Tennis Club at 7am, courtesy of the club and board of directors. The Day Service and wreath laying will be held at 11am with assembly from 10.30am. Members of the public are most welcome to attend.
An official luncheon will be held at the Werris Creek Bowling and Tennis Club at 12.30pm for 1pm.
Willow Tree - A wreath-laying commemoration service will be held at the Willow Tree Memorial Hall at 9am. All community members are invited to attend. A highlight of Willow Tree's commemoration is the tradition of a local family sharing memories of war service by family members and others from the Willow Tree district.
Quirindi - To facilitate the Dawn Service in Quirindi, Station, George and Pryor Streets will be closed at the nearest intersection to the Memorial from 5am and re-open at approximately 6:15am with traffic diverted at Pryor and Henry Streets during the closure.
During the morning march and wreath-laying ceremony, George Street as well as those intersecting streets along the march route shall be closed by 10:30am and re-opened by approximately 12:30pm. Traffic will be diverted to Hill Street at Whittaker, William and Pryor Streets.
Werris Creek - Anzac Parade will be closed from 5:30am between Single Street and mid-block to Henry Street for the duration of the Dawn Service. The same area of Anzac Parade will be closed from 10:15am and re-open at 12:15pm to facilitate the wreath-laying service. Single Street will be temporarily closed at the Anzac Parade T-intersection from 10:15am and shall re-open at 12:15pm, along with Anzac Parade. Motorists will be diverted along North and Coromandel Streets for the duration of the service.
Gunnedah
Dawn service: 5.30am at the Cenotaph, Conadilly Street.
Mid-morning march and service: march from 10.30am from Marquis Street.
Official service commences at 10.45am at the Cenotaph.
Curlewis
Dawn service 5.00am at the Cenotaph, Hamilton Park, corner of Goran and Pike streets.
Mid-morning service commences at 9am at the Cenotaph.
Tambar Springs
Dawn service: 5.20am in Memorial Park, Tamba Street.
Mid-morning service commences at 10.45am.
Breeza
Mid-morning service: 8.30am at the Cenotaph, Kamilaroi Highway.
Motorists and residents are advised of interruptions to traffic movements on Thursday, April 25, 2024 due to Anzac Day commemorations.
From 5am - 6am
* Elgin Street from McDonalds driveway to the car park adjacent to the council offices.
* Conadilly Street from Abbott Street to the mid-block, pedestrian crossing in Conadilly Street between Elgin Street and Marquis Street.
From 10am - 12pm
* Conadilly Street from Tempest Street and Abbott Street5 with detours in place.
* Marquis Street between Conadilly Street and Little Conadilly Street.
* Elgin Street between Conadilly Street and McDonalds driveway.
* Chandos Street from Conadilly Street to Little Barber Street.
From 5am - 6am
* Part intersection of Pike Street and Goran Street, Curlewis.
* Northern (TOP) side of Goran Street from Brown Street to Railway Street.
From 8:15am - 12pm
* Northern (TOP) side of Goran Street from Brown Street to Railway Street.
* Pike Street between Donaldson Street and Goran Street.
* Small section of Railway Street, adjacent to the Commercial Hotel.
