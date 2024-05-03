The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Exclusive

Ray Walsh House asbestos problem threatens to kill council's budget

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 4 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asbestos in Ray Walsh House poses a looming threat to Tamworth Regional Council. Image by Gareth Gardner
Asbestos in Ray Walsh House poses a looming threat to Tamworth Regional Council. Image by Gareth Gardner

A state government assessment reveals the cost of redeveloping Tamworth council's main building, Ray Walsh House, will range from the tens to hundreds of millions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.